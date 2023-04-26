Chicago Jones ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago G. Washington 14-4 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 21, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Brooks on April 18 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School.

