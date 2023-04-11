Chicago Senn got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Intrinsic, which slammed the door 12-5 in Illinois high school baseball on April 11.
In recent action on April 7, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Intrinsic took on Chicago Disney II on April 3 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter School.
