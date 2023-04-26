Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Hubbard trumped Chicago Goode 7-3 on April 26 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Goode faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Kelly on April 21 at Chicago Kelly High School.
