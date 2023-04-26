Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Holy Trinity did exactly that with a 7-2 win against Melrose Park Walther Christian at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy on April 26 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 22, Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Chicago Kennedy on April 12 at Chicago Kennedy High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.