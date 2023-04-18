Chicago Golder turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 11-7 win over Chicago Pritzker in Illinois high school baseball on April 18.

In recent action on April 13, Chicago Pritzker faced off against Chicago Speer and Chicago Golder took on Chicago Muchin on April 13 at Chicago Golder College Prep.

