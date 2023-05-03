Chicago G. Washington edged Chicago Lindblom 8-7 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 3.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago G. Washington took on Chicago Jones on April 28 at Chicago George Washington High School.

