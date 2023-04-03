Chicago G. Washington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Chicago UIC College Prep 13-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 3.
In recent action on March 29, Chicago UIC College Prep faced off against Chicago Mansueto and Chicago G. Washington took on Chicago Solorio on March 29 at Chicago George Washington High School.
