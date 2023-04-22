Chicago Francis W Parker collected a solid win over Melrose Park Walther Christian in a 7-3 verdict on April 22 in Illinois baseball action.
Recently on April 14, Melrose Park Walther Christian squared off with Chicago Northtown in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.