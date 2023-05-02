Chicago Francis W Parker recorded a big victory over Lake Forest L.F. Academy 12-2 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 2.
In recent action on April 24, Lake Forest L.F. Academy faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on April 22 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy.
