Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Foreman nipped Chicago Schurz 5-4 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on March 30, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Farragut on March 30 at Chicago Foreman High School.

