Chicago Farragut painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Chicago Schurz's pitching for a 19-1 win in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 20.

In recent action on April 13, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Farragut took on Chicago Senn on April 13 at Chicago Senn High School.

