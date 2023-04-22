Chicago Farragut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 19-6 win over Chicago Intrinsic on April 22 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 13, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago Farragut took on Chicago Schurz on April 18 at Chicago Schurz High School.

