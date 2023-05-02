Chicago Englewood STEM controlled the action to earn an impressive 14-4 win against Chicago King in Illinois high school baseball action on May 2.

In recent action on April 22, Chicago King faced off against Chicago Little Village and Chicago Englewood STEM took on Chicago Corliss on April 22 at Chicago Englewood STEM High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.