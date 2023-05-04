Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago Englewood STEM's performance in a 16-6 destruction of Chicago Hyde Park for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 4.

In recent action on April 22, Chicago Englewood STEM faced off against Chicago Corliss.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.