Chicago DePaul collected a solid win over Lombard Montini in a 7-3 verdict on May 2 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 22, Lombard Montini faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago DePaul took on Chicago St. Ignatius on April 27 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.