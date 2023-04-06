Chicago DePaul College Prep could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Mt. Carmel in a 7-5 victory in Illinois high school baseball action on April 6.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Burbank St Laurence on March 30 at Burbank St Laurence High School.
