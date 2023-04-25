Chicago DePaul College Prep put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago St. Ignatius 6-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 20, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Wilmette Loyola on April 17 at Chicago DePaul College Prep.
