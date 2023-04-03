New Lenox Providence Catholic charged Chicago DePaul College Prep and collected a 4-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 3.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Burbank St Laurence.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.