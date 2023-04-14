A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago DePaul College Prep's locker room after a trying 6-5 test with Riverside Brookfield in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 3, Riverside Brookfield faced off against Chicago St Patrick and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Mt Carmel on April 6 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School.
