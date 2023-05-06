Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago De La Salle still prevailed 8-4 against Oak Park Fenwick on May 6 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on May 2, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago St. Ignatius on April 29 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.
