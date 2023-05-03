Chicago De La Salle unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Chicago Leo in a 3-0 shutout at Chicago Leo High on May 3 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 29, Chicago Leo faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago St. Ignatius on April 29 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.