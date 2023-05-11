Chicago De La Salle ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago DePaul 10-3 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 11.
In recent action on May 5, Chicago DePaul faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago De La Salle took on Oak Park Fenwick on May 6 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.
