Chicago Clark put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Hansberry Prep 22-18 in Illinois high school baseball on May 3.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Clark faced off against Mendon Unity.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.