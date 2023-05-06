Chicago Kelvyn Park notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Clark 18-15 in Illinois high school baseball on May 6.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Clark faced off against Mendon Unity and Chicago Kelvyn Park took on Chicago ASPIRA B&F on April 22 at Chicago ASPIRA Business and Finance High School.

