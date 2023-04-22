Chicago Bulls College Prep's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Pritzker 16-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 22.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Pritzker faced off against Chicago UIC and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago UIC on April 13 at Chicago Bulls College Prep.
