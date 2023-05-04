Chicago Brother Rice dominated from start to finish in an imposing 18-12 win over Chicago St. Rita in Illinois high school baseball action on May 4.
In recent action on April 29, Chicago St Rita faced off against Aurora Marmion and Chicago Brother Rice took on New Lenox Providence Catholic on April 29 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School.
