Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Oak Park Fenwick as it was blanked 4-0 by Chicago Brother Rice on April 3 in Illinois baseball action.

Recently on March 27, Chicago Brother Rice squared off with Chicago Leo in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.