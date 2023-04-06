Riding a wave of production, Chicago Brother Rice surfed over Chicago De La Salle 6-3 at Chicago De La Salle on April 6 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on March 28, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago St Rita and Chicago Brother Rice took on Normal Calvary on March 31 at Chicago Brother Rice High School.
