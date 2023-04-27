Chicago Brother Rice left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Chicago Mt. Carmel from start to finish for a 16-8 victory in Illinois high school baseball on April 27.
In recent action on April 21, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Brother Rice took on Aurora Marmion on April 20 at Aurora Marmion Academy.
