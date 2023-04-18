Chicago Brother Rice scored early and often to roll over Aurora Marmion 7-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 11, Aurora Marmion faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Brother Rice took on River Forest Trinity on April 13 at Chicago Brother Rice High School.
