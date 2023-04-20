Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Chicago Brother Rice bottled Aurora Marmion 10-0 in Illinois high school baseball on April 20.
In recent action on April 11, Aurora Marmion faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Brother Rice took on River Forest Trinity on April 13 at Chicago Brother Rice High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.