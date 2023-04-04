Chicago Brother Rice scored early and often to roll over Chicago St. Ignatius 14-4 in Illinois high school baseball on April 4.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Brother Rice took on Normal Calvary on March 31 at Chicago Brother Rice High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.