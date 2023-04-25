Chicago Brother Rice delivered all the smoke to disorient Chicago Mt. Carmel and flew away with a 16-9 win in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 25.
In recent action on April 21, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Brother Rice took on Aurora Marmion on April 20 at Aurora Marmion Academy.
