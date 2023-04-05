Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Brother Rice nipped Chicago DePaul College Prep 9-7 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 5.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago Brother Rice took on Normal Calvary on March 31 at Chicago Brother Rice High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.