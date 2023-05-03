Yes, Chicago Brooks looked relaxed while edging Chicago Simeon, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 3.

In recent action on April 25, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Brooks took on Chicago Solorio on April 28 at Chicago Solorio Academy High School.

