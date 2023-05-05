Chicago Amundsen raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 11-6 win over Chicago Taft in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Lincoln Park on April 28 at Chicago Amundsen High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.