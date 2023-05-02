Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Amundsen nipped Chicago Ogden 3-2 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 28, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Lincoln Park on April 26 at Chicago Amundsen High School.
