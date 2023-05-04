Chicago Amundsen swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Muchin 16-6 on May 4 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 29, Chicago Muchin faced off against Chicago Pritzker and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Lincoln Park on April 28 at Chicago Amundsen High School.

