If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Amundsen proved that in blanking Chicago Kennedy 10-0 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 9.

In recent action on May 4, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Muchin on May 4 at Chicago Muchin College Prep.

