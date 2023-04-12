Chicago Agricultural Science's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Chicago Goode 17-9 on April 12 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on March 29, Chicago Goode faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Agricultural Science took on Chicago Farragut on April 6 at Chicago Farragut Academy.
