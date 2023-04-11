Chicago Agricultural Science stomped on Chicago Juarez 14-3 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 11.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Agricultural Science took on Chicago Farragut on April 6 at Chicago Farragut Academy.
