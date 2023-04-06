Chicago Agricultural Science rolled past Chicago Farragut for a comfortable 11-1 victory in Illinois high school baseball on April 6.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Farragut faced off against Chicago Foreman and Chicago Agricultural Science took on Chicago Kelly on March 29 at Chicago Kelly High School.
