Chatham Glenwood sent Decatur MacArthur home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 15-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 25.

In recent action on April 12, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Jacksonville and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur Eisenhower on April 19 at Decatur Eisenhower High School.

