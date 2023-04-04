Chatham Glenwood showed it had the juice to douse Springfield Lanphier in a runs barrage during an 18-2 win in Illinois high school baseball on April 4.

In recent action on March 29, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Normal University and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal University on March 30 at Normal University High School.

