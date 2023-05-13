Charleston's river of runs eventually washed away Taylorville in a 12-2 cavalcade in Illinois high school baseball on May 13.

In recent action on May 8, Taylorville faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Charleston took on Mt Zion on May 6 at Mt Zion High School.

