Charleston corralled Marshall's offense and never let go to fuel a 7-0 victory in Illinois high school baseball action on May 10.

In recent action on May 6, Charleston faced off against Mt Zion and Marshall took on Maroa-Forsyth on May 6 at Marshall High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.