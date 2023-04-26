No quarter was granted as Charleston blunted Altamont's plans 5-1 on April 26 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 19, Charleston faced off against Effingham St Anthony.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.