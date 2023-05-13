Champaign St. Thomas More dumped Milford 5-2 on May 13 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on May 3, Milford faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on May 6 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.