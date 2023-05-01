Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Champaign St. Thomas More stopped Tolono Unity to the tune of a 7-0 shutout in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 1.
In recent action on April 25, Tolono Unity faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 27 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
