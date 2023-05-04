The force was strong for Champaign Central as it pierced Champaign Centennial during Thursday's 16-1 thumping in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 26, Champaign Centennial faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Champaign Central took on Newton on April 29 at Champaign Central High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.